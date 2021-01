The Darien YMCA is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m in the YMCA’s gymnasium, 2420 Post Road.

The YMCA urges eligible donors to “Have a Heart and Give Blood.”

For more information, or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code: Darien Y or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment.

All donors that come to give blood at the blood drive will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, via email, from the Red Cross.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with the Darien YMCA’s core values of giving back to the community,” the CEO of the Darien YMCA, Jennifer Gardner, said. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

Due to COVID-19, extra precautions will be taken during the blood drive to ensure the safety of donors and volunteers. Protocols will include temperature checks at the blood drive’s entrance, adhering to social distancing guidelines throughout the donation process and enhanced cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and medical supplies.