Amazon posts profit but revenue was weaker than expected

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stocks tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter.
The company reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected it to pull in from its array of businesses, including its online stores, fees it charges third-party sellers and its dominant cloud computing unit AWS.