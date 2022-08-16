Amazon: FTC probe hounding Bezos, execs; subpoenas too broad

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they are hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives, making “impossible-to-satisfy demands” in their investigation of Amazon Prime, the popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members around the globe.
The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime starting in March 2021 with the issuance of civil subpoenas, the retail and tech giant disclosed in a petition to the agency filed earlier this month.