BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man, alleged to be a leader of the MS-13 gang, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a racketeering conspiracy that led to the murder of a 17-year-old boy, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Djavier Duggin, 32 pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity in federal court, the Daily Item reported. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.