All trash cans will be reinstated at Darien parks and beaches Friday, June 12

A quiet beach. A quiet beach. Photo: Marie Whitla O'Reilly Photo: Marie Whitla O'Reilly Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close All trash cans will be reinstated at Darien parks and beaches Friday, June 12 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

In response to inquiries, Darien’s Parks & Recreation Department Director Pam Gery told The Darien Times all trash cans will be reinstated as of Friday, June 12. Several residents had complained about the pile up of trash at beaches after trash cans were removed.

Other updated guidelines.

· Pickleball will be allowed to play doubles - please wear a mask when you cannot stay socially distant, no sharing of equipment, and please stay home if you feel sick.

· Park monitors continue to circulate the beaches and parks to remind patrons of the rules.

· No glass is allowed on our beaches.

· All athletic fields are open. Organized play is for authorized users only.

· Playgrounds remain closed until further notice.

· Picnic areas remain closed until further notice.

As of Monday, June 15th:

· The Paddle Courts at Weed Beach will be open for doubles - please wear a mask when you cannot stay socially distant, no sharing of equipment, and please stay home if you feel sick.

As of July 1st:

· Lifeguards will be on duty at both beaches