https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Alerta-Noticioso-de-AP-15394217.php Alerta Noticioso de AP Alerta Noticioso de AP: Los casos confirmados de coronavirus en EEUU llegan a 3 millones. Published 12:20 pm EDT, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — Alerta Noticioso de AP. Most Popular 1 Darien announces new COVID-19 drive thru testing site, starting Friday 2 Public comment is top issue at selectmen meeting 3 Two Brooklyn men arrested for alleged fraudulent use of credit cards in Darien 4 Pasta Vita “gourmet to go” opens its doors in Darien 5 As fiscal year resets, superintendent reflects on first year leading Darien schools 6 Community fun: Darien Nature Center offers a summer challenge, picnic 7 Hindley assistant principal takes job as Ridgefield school principal 8 Fairfield police: swimmer located off Penfield Beach 9 Corbin District offers speciality pasta and grocery delivery from Brooklyn 10 Darien’s St. John’s outreach program awards scholarships to Darien High seniors View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.