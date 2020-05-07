https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Alerta-Noticioso-de-AP-15253245.php Alerta Noticioso de AP EEUU: Casi 3,2 millones de personas solicitan el seguro semanal por desempleo; ya suman 33 millones desde inicio de la crisis. Published 8:34 am EDT, Thursday, May 7, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Alerta Noticioso de AP. Most Popular 1 Police: Man claims to have coronavirus, spits on driver 2 The grand reopening: Town businesses prepare to open after COVID-19 3 Op/Ed: Darien High soccer coach shoots “straight from the heart” 4 Police recover over 100 pieces of stolen Darien mail in early a.m. vehicle stop 5 Darien superintendent updates community on latest status, future, year end event planning 6 Coronavirus in Darien: Update for May 5 7 Letter: Board of Finance chairman lays out budget process; invites public input View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.