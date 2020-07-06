Alert: Uber buys Postmates for $2.65 billion as food delivery companies try to survive a crowded, intensely competitive field
Updated
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Uber has an internal app that helps its ride-hailing drivers find work for Uber Eats and other jobs. less
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in ... more
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
Image
1of/1
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 1
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Uber has an internal app that helps its ride-hailing drivers find work for Uber Eats and other jobs. less
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in ... more
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber buys Postmates for $2.65 billion as food delivery companies try to survive a crowded, intensely competitive field.