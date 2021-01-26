Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Today's Print Ads
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Delivery Problems
Subscribe
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police & Fire
Schools
Town Government
Politics & Elections
People
Community
Happenings
Religion
Print Archives
Submissions
Sports
High School Sports
Youth Sports
Sports Features
College Prep Sports
FCIAC
Submissions
Opinion
Obituaries
Darien Times Online Obituaries
Obituaries Prior to 2019
Real Estate
Community
Arts & Leisure
Arts & Leisure Features
Q&AS
Arts & Leisure Columns
Binge & Repeat
The Conscious Cook
Curtain Call
Kneads & Cravings
The Reel Dad
Movie Menu
Taking a Hike
Test Drive
Home and Garden
Arts Listings
Bill of Fairs
Kids Stuff
Lively Arts
On Exhibit
On Stage
Something News
Sound of Music
Upcoming Arts & Leisure
Weekend
Sponsored Content
HealthyCT
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Open for Business
Recommended
Motor vehicle burglaries in Darien nearly double in a year
Palmer’s Market offering Super Bowl to-go dinners to benefit Depot
Darien teachers plan protest in response to in-person learning plans
Superintendent: COVID vaccine rollout ‘caused significant confusion’...
YWCA Newcomers partners with Baywater for winetasting
Lions Club donates to Corbin Cares
Lost for 42 days, dog reunited with owner
Barrett Bookstore to offer virtual talk with best-selling author
Darien school librarian receives state award
Darien’s Dock Shop to close this month
News
Alert: UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data
Jan. 26, 2021
Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 12:05 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
LONDON (AP) — UK coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, according to government data.