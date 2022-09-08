Alert: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss lifts ban on fracking, approves more oil drilling in moves to boost energy supplies

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss lifts ban on fracking, approves more oil drilling in moves to boost energy supplies.
