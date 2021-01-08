Skip to main content
Alert: The U.S. has recorded more than 4,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time.
News
Jan. 8, 2021
Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 9:25 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. has recorded more than 4,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time.