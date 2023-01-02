Alert: The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL game between Buffalo and Cincinnati is suspended for the night after Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
- Darien to discontinue town flu clinics due to low demand
- Doctor opens wellness practice, nonprofit has new leaders & more
- Pear Tree Point Beach committee nixes two-story building
- In Photos: Hanukkah menorah lighting in Darien
- In Darien, Power Squadron offers boating classes and more
- In Photos: Darien holds vigil in support of LGBTQ rights
- Ring's End expands to 11 new locations in Northeast
- Darien officials propose policy to challenge school materials
- Person-to-Person Toy Store returns in-person for the holiday
- Darien holds holiday market, brings back in-person DCA lectures