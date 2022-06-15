Alert: Retail sales fall 0.3% in May from April (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported retail sales fell 0.3% in May from June)

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fall 0.3% in May from April (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported retail sales fell 0.3% in May from June).
- Town affordable housing plan misses deadline, still a draft
- Darien selectmen approve $103M purchase of Great Island
- Darien’s farmer’s market returns for the summer on Wednesdays
- Longtime Sugar Bowl owner sells place, retires: ‘I’m ready now’
- Support for Great Island buy, but some worry it’s a ‘$100M park’
- First selectman to state Dems over Great Island: Come to...
- Community news: Mentor from Darien celebrates with her ‘Little...
- Darien Pride committee: Rainbow lawn signs stolen
- Officials reveal Great Island plans: croquet court, ice rink
- Community news: Quiz Bowl team makes the playoffs, and more
Recommended