Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Delivery Problems
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Community
Entertainment
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Opinion
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
HealthyCT
Classifieds
Recommended
Nearly all school staff get at least first vaccine dose
Darien man’s Black-owned cereal company gets nationwide attention
Darien will continue spring bulk pickup program this spring
Deadline extended for Darien community cookbook entries
Staff COVID outbreak closes Darien Library
Darien’s Baywater Properties creating homes for...
Darien Library, Barrett Bookstore to welcome John Grisham, Harlan Coben
Darien High club collects over 3,500 textbooks for students in Africa
Garden Club of Darien gifts plantings to Mather Homestead
Darien focuses vaccine resources on school staff as supply issues remain
News
Alert: Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022
March 8, 2021
Updated: March 8, 2021 10:44 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican US Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022.