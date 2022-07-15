Alert: Prosecutors say they will seek to dismiss convictions of 3 men in the 1995 arson killing of NYC subway token booth clerk

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek to dismiss convictions of 3 men in the 1995 arson killing of NYC subway token booth clerk.
