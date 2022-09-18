Alert: President Joe Biden calls Queen Elizabeth II "decent," "honorable" and "all about service" as he signs condolence book for royal family (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden saying "honest")

Skip to main content
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden calls Queen Elizabeth II "decent," "honorable" and "all about service" as he signs condolence book for royal family (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden saying "honest").

