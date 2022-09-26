Alert: Police say 6 dead, 20 wounded in a school shooting in central Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Police say 6 dead, 20 wounded in a school shooting in central Russia.
- Community news: Hindley celebrates start of new year, and more
- In photos: Sustainable shopping at Darien designer fashion show
- Expanded hours for Darien stadium lights approved
- DHS welcomes parents back for first open house since 2019
- Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
- Darien sewage rates rise for sixth year in a row, this time by 2.7%
- Darien students make 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinals
- Community news: Darien’s young readers gather at the Mather
- Darien remembers 9/11 victims 21 years after terror attacks
- Actor Jenny Mollen to headline Center for HOPE luncheon