Alert: Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida.
- Darien earns silver certification from Sustainable CT
- Darien Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
- New study shows sharp rise in Darien's mental health needs
- Darien teachers get a $6 million raise after a high turnover year
- Darien officials surprised at unexpectedly low voter turnout
- Community news: DHS students perform; Darien Realtor honored
- Lublin, McCammon, Sini elected to Darien Board of Education
- Darien's Tracy Marra will represent CT state House 141st District
- Person-to-Person brings annual coat giveaway to Stamford
- Brookfield fire chief: Motorcyclist in critical condition