Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: 'Nomadland' wins best picture Academy Award
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Delivery Problems
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Community
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Darien Firefighters’ Foundation donates new SUVs to local departments
Local nonprofit creates garden to provide healthier food options
Darien High senior elected to national SADD leadership council
Darien students 16 and older can now register for vaccine clinic
Stand Against Racism youth contest launched by YWCA
Darien’s preserves get a sprucing ahead of Earth Day
Registration open for Darien High seniors to get COVID vaccine
New owners plan to restore Pond Weed house to former glory
Darien ceremony marks April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Darien Library embracing gardening interest with more programming
News
Alert: 'Nomadland' wins best picture Academy Award
April 25, 2021
Updated: April 25, 2021 11:25 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture Academy Award.