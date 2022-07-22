Alert: Nicolee Ambrose wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolee Ambrose wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District.
- Darien zoning officials move to opt out of state housing policy
- Darien man’s documentary explores 2018 death: A real-life ‘Jaws’
- Community new: Troop celebrates Eagle Scouts, and more
- In Photos: Darien sidewalk sales draw shoppers to Post Road
- NY Jets owners donate to DHS, touched by band’s Ukraine tribute
- Community news: Darien prepares for fireworks, and more
- Darien is exploring renting out Great Island’s horse stables
- Darien offers free support group for those with grief, loss
- Sewer problems scuttle plans for Sedgwick Avenue housing
- Affordable housing in Darien: Where is it, and what’s next?
Recommended