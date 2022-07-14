Alert: NTSB: Father, not 13-year-old, was driving truck in deadly Texas crash with New Mexico golf teams; had meth in system

DALLAS (AP) — NTSB: Father, not 13-year-old, was driving truck in deadly Texas crash with New Mexico golf teams; had meth in system.
- Community news: Darien prepares for fireworks, and more
- Darien is exploring renting out Great Island’s horse stables
- Darien offers free support group for those with grief, loss
- Sewer problems scuttle plans for Sedgwick Avenue housing
- Affordable housing in Darien: Where is it, and what’s next?
- Darien seventh-grader earns perfect score on national Latin exam
- Darien golfers help raise $200K to support Maritime Aquarium
- Community news: Darien teen raises $1K for tennis program, and...
- Real estate VP: Darien retail tenants want nearby medical offices
- After a Darien barbershop closed, an immigrant is opening his own
Recommended