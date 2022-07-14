Alert: Maldives officials say Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa is taking Saudi Airlines plane to Singapore and then Saudi Arabia

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Maldives officials say Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa is taking Saudi Airlines plane to Singapore and then Saudi Arabia.
