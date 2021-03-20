Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: LA--APNewsAlert, LA
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Delivery Problems
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Community
Entertainment
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Opinion
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
The Legal Brief
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
HealthyCT
Classifieds
Recommended
Attorney: Competitor uses ‘fear mongering’ to keep 7-Eleven...
Darien artist hosts diversity talk
Slàinte! Irish dancing, fare and friendship enjoyed in Darien on St....
Darien YWCA seeking Women of Distinction Awards nominations
Proposed zoning bills reveal political divide in Darien
Darien dance studio coming together to help the homeless
Seven Darien High School seniors presidential scholar candidates
Darien groups to raise Pride flag this summer
Take a dip to support Depot Youth Center
Works sought for Darien schools alumni art show
News
Alert: LA--APNewsAlert, LA
March 20, 2021
Updated: March 20, 2021 10:13 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — LA--APNewsAlert, LA.