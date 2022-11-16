Alert: Judge hands life sentence to man who drove SUV into Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing 6; no chance of release

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Judge hands life sentence to man who drove SUV into Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing 6; no chance of release.
