https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Michigan-15702448.php Alert: Joe Biden wins Michigan Updated 5:59 pm EST, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Michigan. Most Popular 1 The day after: Live election updates 2 First selectman: Darien sees 14 COVID cases in 14 days 3 ‘Never seen lines this long’- Turn out to vote in Darien strong 4 ‘Their voice is really powerful’: Students make case for... 5 Democrats expand control behind Biden CT win 6 Blue Wave notch third win of season over the Rams. 7 Op/Ed: Why I am Republican View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.