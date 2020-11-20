https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Georgia-15741134.php Alert: Joe Biden wins Georgia Published 8:00 pm EST, Thursday, November 19, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Georgia. Most Popular 1 Proposed 7-Eleven in Darien gets pushback from neighbors 2 Schools superintendent quarantining after spouse tests... 3 After ending Murphy partnership, Darien picks new firm for COVID testing 4 Not cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are some options in Darien 5 Where should an outdoor ice rink be put in New Canaan? 6 Letter: An invitation to ‘Darien Talks Housing’ 7 Darien High goes full remote Tuesday as COVID cases climb View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.