Alert: Google parent Alphabet cutting about 12,000 jobs, joining other major tech companies that grew rapidly during pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Google parent Alphabet cutting about 12,000 jobs, joining other major tech companies that grew rapidly during pandemic.
- Darien businesses have an uneven but positive holiday season
- Darien Nature Center names new executive director, and more
- GHS science research director elected to CT science academy
- Darien parents worried about diversity funds in school budget
- From Darien to RuPaul's Drag Race, meet CT native Jax
- Darien made progress on affordable housing, but is it enough?
- Clock Hill Homes asks for relief on its lease from Darien
- Grassroots Gala sets a spring date for its fundraiser
- Darien Board of Ed balks at high-cost robotics program
- Greenwich Hospital welcomes 2023 baby, honors social worker