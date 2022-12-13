Alert: Florida jury finds Hugo Chavez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering in closely-watched Venezuela corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida jury finds Hugo Chavez's ex-nurse guilty of money laundering in closely-watched Venezuela corruption case.
- A Darien man is walking 40 miles to protest new flag policy
- Darien holds 50th+1 DHS reunion, holiday gift workshops
- Darien Festival of Wreaths returns to highlight local shops
- After approving armed security, officials say questions remain
- More than 60 trees will be cut down in Darien. What happens now?
- New Canaan beats out Darien as the 'Most Generous Town'
- BET seeks info on rising costs of a new Central Middle School
- P2P awards Nash STEM scholarship; student helps with food project
- Darien Arts Center debuts all-new Nutcracker
- 'Mermaid' book appropriate for 2nd graders despite complaint