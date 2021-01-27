Skip to main content
Alert: Fed leaves key rate near zero as economy weakens in the face of pandemic
Jan. 27, 2021
Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 2:04 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fed leaves key rate near zero as economy weakens in the face of pandemic.