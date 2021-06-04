Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: European Union bans overflight of EU territory, airport use by Belarus airlines
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Delivery Problems
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Community
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Weather concerns postpone Darien’s bicentennial bash
Darien Board of Ed gets first look at possible 2022-23 calendar
Meriden educator named Darien’s new middle school principal
Darien first selectman joins fight to save trees
McNally tapped to fill Darien selectman seat
Darien marks Memorial Day with parade’s return
SoundWaters Flotilla launching from Darien, Stamford beaches
‘Something Rotten!’ at Darien High: Theater group creates outdoor...
Greenwich Mexican restaurant to open second La Taqueria in Darien
Darien names street in honor of WWII vet Frank Valente
News
Alert: European Union bans overflight of EU territory, airport use by Belarus airlines
June 4, 2021
Updated: June 4, 2021 9:58 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union bans overflight of EU territory, airport use by Belarus airlines.