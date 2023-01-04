Alert: EU says 27 member states 'strongly encouraged' to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU says 27 member states 'strongly encouraged' to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China.
