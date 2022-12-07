Alert: Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on North Carolina substations; restoration work ongoing

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on North Carolina substations; restoration work ongoing.
- Darien Festival of Wreaths returns to highlight local shops
- Two months after approving armed security, funding unclear
- More than 60 trees will be cut down in Darien. What happens now?
- New Canaan beats out Darien as the 'Most Generous Town'
- BET seeks info on rising costs of a new Central Middle School
- P2P awards Nash STEM scholarship; student helps with food project
- Darien Arts Center debuts all-new Nutcracker
- 'Mermaid' book appropriate for 2nd graders despite complaint
- Eversource and Darien reach agreement over tree removal
- In Photos: Santa visits the Darien Christmas tree lighting