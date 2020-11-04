https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Alert-Donald-Trump-wins-Texas-15699977.php Alert: Donald Trump wins Texas Updated 1:39 am EST, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Texas. Most Popular 1 ‘Never seen lines this long’- Turn out to vote in Darien strong 2 Highlights: CT's Election Day hour-by-hour 3 First selectman: Darien sees 14 COVID cases in 14 days 4 Long lines kick off Election Day in Darien 5 Op/Ed: Why I am Republican 6 ‘Their voice is really powerful’: Students make case for... 7 Darien Girl Scouts create a ‘StoryWalk’ in Woodland Park View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.