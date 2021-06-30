Skip to main content
Alert: Court overturns Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction, bars further prosecution
Alert: Court overturns Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction, bars further prosecution
June 30, 2021
Updated: June 30, 2021 12:59 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Court overturns Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction, bars further prosecution.