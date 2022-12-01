Alert: Biden urges Democrats to move past 'restrictive' caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa's leadoff primary status

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden urges Democrats to move past 'restrictive' caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa's leadoff primary status.
- BET seeks info on rising costs of a new Central Middle School
- P2P awards Nash STEM scholarship; student helps with food project
- Darien Arts Center debuts all-new Nutcracker
- 'Mermaid' book appropriate for 2nd graders despite complaint
- Eversource and Darien reach agreement over tree removal
- In Photos: Santa visits the Darien Christmas tree lighting
- this Darien man spent decades working to preserve land in CT
- Darien bans all non-government flags on town property
- Darien officials unanimously reject Open Choice for next year
- Holiday museum art show one event on tap for Darien this week