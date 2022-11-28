Alert: Biden calls on Congress to impose tentative agreement on railroads, workers to avoid 'potentially crippling' shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden calls on Congress to impose tentative agreement on railroads, workers to avoid 'potentially crippling' shutdown.
- In Photos: Santa visits the Darien Christmas tree lighting
- 'Mermaid' book stirs up controversy among Darien parents
- this Darien man spent decades working to preserve land in CT
- Darien bans all non-government flags on town property
- Darien officials unanimously reject Open Choice for next year
- Holiday museum art show one event on tap for Darien this week
- Darien earns silver certification from Sustainable CT
- Darien Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
- New study shows sharp rise in Darien's mental health needs
- Darien teachers get a $6 million raise after a high turnover year