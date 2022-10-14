Alert: AT&T Illinois to pay $23 million to resolve federal investigation into attempts to influence ex-House Speaker Madigan

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois to pay $23 million to resolve federal investigation into attempts to influence ex-House Speaker Madigan.
