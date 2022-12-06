Alert: A jury has reached a verdict in the criminal tax fraud case against Donald Trump’s company, the Trump Organization

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in the criminal tax fraud case against Donald Trump’s company, the Trump Organization.
- More than 60 trees will be cut down in Darien. What happens now?
- New Canaan beats out Darien as the 'Most Generous Town'
- BET seeks info on rising costs of a new Central Middle School
- P2P awards Nash STEM scholarship; student helps with food project
- Darien Arts Center debuts all-new Nutcracker
- 'Mermaid' book appropriate for 2nd graders despite complaint
- Eversource and Darien reach agreement over tree removal
- In Photos: Santa visits the Darien Christmas tree lighting
- this Darien man spent decades working to preserve land in CT
- Darien bans all non-government flags on town property