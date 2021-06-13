Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: A Pekingese called Wasabi wins best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Today's Print Ads
E-Edition
Delivery Problems
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Community
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Eversource reps: ‘Imminent risk’ forces trimming of Darien trees
Artistic DHS grads show off at Homestead show, sale
Police: Woman confronts intruder in Darien home
Fresh from the farm: Market makes return to Darien
$100,000 grant awarded to Darien Arts Center from Foundation
Darien’s Mather Homestead celebrating visual arts
Darien PD: Pride flag stolen from Pear Tree Point Beach
Darien paying tribute to its founder on Anniversary Day
Reading’s become an outdoor activity with Darien’s Storywalks
‘Airing of the Quilts:’ Museum of Darien’s collection on display Thursday
News
Alert: A Pekingese called Wasabi wins best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club
June 13, 2021
Updated: June 13, 2021 11:24 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A Pekingese called Wasabi wins best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.