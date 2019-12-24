Alderman, Mississippi agency spokesman has stroke, in coma

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi alderman who also is spokesman for a state department is hospitalized after a stroke.

Warren Strain's wife posted a long message Tuesday morning on Facebook, asking for prayers and saying her husband is in a coma after a stroke and “massive brain bleed” Monday morning.

Sandra Strain said her husband had been scheduled for back surgery but suffered the stroke before leaving for the hospital.

News outlets report that Strain was elected in 2014 as an alderman for the city of Madison and the spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. He also was a TV journalist for 18 years and spent more than a decade as spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

Sandra Strain's message said her husband was taken by ambulance from Hattiesburg to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. The hospital's patient information operator said Strain is in an intensive care unit.