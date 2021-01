ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Public Schools officials say they are appealing more than $650,000 in fines from the IRS due to late tax form filings and payroll tax payments.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that an audit of the school district's budget year that ended in June 2020 found the district may face penalties of $666,379 for submitting late W-2 forms for 2018 and late payments of payroll taxes for the budget year that ended in September 2019.