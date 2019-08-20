Albuquerque police officer fired for using unnecessary force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Police Department says an officer has been fired for using unnecessary force in an incident earlier this year.

The department announced Tuesday that findings of an investigation into alleged misconduct revealed Officer John Hill shoved a handcuffed suspect from behind and that caused the suspect to strike the wall head-first.

Police officials say the suspect wasn't resisting Hill at any point during the Feb. 17 encounter.

The findings were forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review on March 19.

Following that review, Albuquerque police submitted a complaint/summons to Metro Court with a misdemeanor charge of battery.