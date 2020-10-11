Albuquerque police: Shooting suspect arrested after standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A barricade situation in Albuquerque ended Sunday with the arrest of a shooting suspect, according to police.

They said officers were called out to a reported shooting around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

They said the victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they located a suspect in a nearby building and set up a perimeter in the area.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were at the scene for several hours before the suspect was arrested.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the suspect or the man who was shot.