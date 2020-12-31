Albuquerque man, 21, charged with attempted bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old New Mexico man has been charged with attempted bank robbery after he allegedly demanded money from a teller at an Albuquerque bank’s drive-through window then fled the scene, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Daniel Hansen of Albuquerque is accused of entering the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors Blvd. around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 16 before a teller told him that transactions must be handled at the drive-up window, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.