Alaska lawmakers restrict Capitol access over virus concerns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers on Friday announced plans to restrict access to the Capitol in Juneau amid concerns about the new coronavirus.

Access will be limited to lawmakers, legislative employees, members of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration and credentialed journalists. In a release, issued by members of a subcommittee appointed to plan for COVID-19, the steps were described as temporary but necessary for health and safety reasons and to help ensure lawmakers can finalize outstanding work.

Major issues remaining for lawmakers include the budgets and a decision on the size of Alaska Permanent Fund dividend to pay residents.

Committee hearings and floor sessions will be carried online and on TV. Public testimony will be accepted by phone and in writing.

State officials late Thursday announced the first case of the virus in Alaska.

Meanwhile, new jury trials in Anchorage, Kenai and Palmer were suspended for the week starting Monday. Grand jury proceedings in Anchorage and elsewhere will continue as scheduled, according to the state court system.