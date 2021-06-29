Alaska judge to hear arguments in budget case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge on Tuesday scheduled arguments for next month involving whether Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor's lawsuit over the state budget process is moot and should be dismissed.
Superior Court Judge Herman Walker previously said he intended to dismiss the case after the state House Monday passed effective date provisions for a budget package that it had failed to adopt earlier this month. Walker set a Tuesday deadline for parties involved in the case to explain why he shouldn't dismiss the matter as moot.