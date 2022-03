JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that a state Senate district pairing part of east Anchorage and the Eagle River area by the board tasked with rewriting Alaska’s political boundaries constituted an “unconstitutional political gerrymander.”

Senate districts consist of a pair of House districts. The Senate district at issue pairs a House district that includes part of Anchorage’s Muldoon area with an Eagle River area House district.