Alaska groups urge governor not to veto dividend payments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Leaders of two Alaska groups fighting for a full Permanent Fund Dividend are arguing Gov. Mike Dunleavy should not veto the Legislature's dividend payment.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday that the Permanent Fund Defenders say they are asking the Republican governor to view a PFD — or oil wealth check — of roughly $1,600 as a "down payment" for now.

A group called Save the PFD says Dunleavy should accept the current dividend and resume the fight in the next legislative session beginning in January.

The Legislature has sent Dunleavy a bill overriding many of his June vetoes and setting a dividend check for nearly every Alaskan.

Dunleavy has until Aug. 30 to sign, veto or allow it to become law without his signature.

