Alaska dividend size up for debate in legislative session

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, faced with pressure from lawmakers, introduced a bill that would allow for payment of a dividend to residents this year. But it's unclear yet what size check residents ultimately might get.
Dunleavy, in a bill outlined Thursday, proposed a payout of about $2,350. Lawmakers earlier this year proposed a dividend of about $1,100, but they tied strings to it and failed to win the necessary votes. Dunleavy vetoed the remnant $525 dividend, calling it a “joke.”