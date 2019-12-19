Alaska US Rep Young votes against impeachment

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young on Wednesday voted against impeaching President Donald Trump, calling it a “political stunt.”

“I have seen no evidence of an impeachable offense. That is why I voted NO on both articles,” Alaska's lone U.S. House member said in a statement. “It is my great hope that the House can now return to the people’s business.”

Trump was impeached Wednesday on party line votes on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress that focused on Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Young's campaign, in social media posts, sought to raise money off the debate, referring to impeachment as “not only a political stunt, but a waste of time” and saying the “three-year crusade to undo the 2016 election needs to end now.” The posts include links to a fundraising page.